Citizen participation: a key achievement at the first COP to the Escazú Agreement

During the first conference of the parties to the Escazú Agreement (COP 1) held in April in Santiago, Chile, Indigenous leader Nadino Calapucha asked participants to respect the heart of the treaty – characterized by the inclusion of citizens. The Escazú Agreement is a regional treaty in Latin America and the Caribbean that promotes timely access to environmental information, participation in decision-making that affects the environment and access to justice to ensure compliance with environmental laws and rights. It is also known as a treaty that addresses the protection of environmental defenders. Ecuadorian Indigenous leader Nadino Calapucha speaks at the conference. Image courtesy of ECLAC. “Eliminating the participation of the public is removing the very spirit of this agreement,” said Calapucha, a member of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA), during COP1’s first meeting. The moment was sparked by several tense minutes during the negotiations on the morning of Thursday, April 21, when the Bolivian delegation presented a project that would eliminate the inclusion of the public in the board of directors. Establishing public participation during the three days of the event became the main point of the debate. Though, during the course of the conference, the large presence of environmental activists, youth groups, and Indigenous representatives, contributed to what became a democratic event. During the first meeting of States Parties to the Escazú Agreement, participants also approved the procedural rules for future meetings and the creation of a Committee to Support Implementation and Compliance.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay