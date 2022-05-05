Ecuador promises more openness of fisheries information under new initiative

Ecuador has become the first Latin American country to join a growing international effort aimed at bringing greater transparency to the fishing industry and making it more sustainable. In a March 11 announcement, the Ecuadoran government committed to implementing the standards of the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI). The announcement was made in the coastal town of Manta, an important fishing port that’s home to part of Ecuador’s tuna fleet, and where fishers also land protected species such as hammerhead sharks. Nicolás Rovegno, regional coordinator of FiTI for Latin America, said the importance of this commitment lies in the need to make information about fisheries transparent to tackle overfishing, illegal fishing and opacity in the industry. The decision has been widely welcomed, with journalists, civil society organizations, institutions and even governmental authorities saying they have long seen their requests for fisheries information go answered. This difficulty accessing official data extends to information about the harvesting of threatened species, which is needed to identify population declines. With this commitment, the Ecuadoran government will have to publish and give access to all the information that the FiTI standard defines as necessary, including fishing licenses, vessel records, catch data, subsidies, and final beneficiaries. The benefits of transparency for fisheries WWF reported in 2020 that 94% of fish populations in Ecuador are either fully exploited or overfished. Improving the situation and guaranteeing the sustainable management of marine fisheries is necessary to satisfy the economic and nutritional needs of millions of people in the world. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay