Indonesian government lagging independent effort to recognize Indigenous lands

JAKARTA — An independent initiative in Indonesia has mapped Indigenous lands covering an area half the size of Germany since it began in 2010, nearly a third of it in the past six months alone. In total, the Ancestral Domain Registration Agency, or BRWA by its Indonesian acronym, has demarcated 17.6 million hectares (43.5 million acres) of Indigenous lands, or wilayah adat. Of this figure, it mapped 5 million hectares (12.4 million acres) in the past six months, all of it in the eastern regions of Maluku and Papua. The BRWA was established by a group of NGOs to guide Indigenous groups in mapping their own territories, which include forests, rivers and sea, amid the slow progress by the government in recognizing their ancestral land rights. Demarcation in the BRWA database doesn’t guarantee this official recognition, but rather is seen as a first step toward applying for recognition. That process can be long, complicated and expensive; to date, the government has only recognized 176 Indigenous territories spanning a combined 2.69 million hectares (6.65 million acres) — just 15% of what the BRWA has mapped. Within this total, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry has recognized 89,783 hectares (221,859 acres) of customary forests, which is less than 1% of the 13.76 million hectares (34 million acres) of customary forests, or hutan adat, identified by the BRWA. BRWA head Kasmita Widodo called on the ministry to speed up the recognition process of customary forests. Failure to do so would leave Indigenous communities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

