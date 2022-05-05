“We are on the front line”: Q&A with Indigenous land defender Adiela Jineth Mera Paz

Adiela Jineth Mera Paz wakes up every morning with only one thing on her mind – protecting her land in Puerto Asis, Putumayo, on the Colombia-Ecuador border. However, this is not an easy task. Along with 44 other volunteers from the Cuiracua Mai Yija, the Indigenous Guard, she is responsible for looking after 4,500 hectares (11,120 acres) of the Buenavista reservation, the primary territory of the Siona people, also known as the ZioBain. Of the four coordinators, she is the only woman. She was also the Guard’s first female mayor between 2019 and 2020, is a qualified ethno-educator, and she has undertaken leadership training with the U.N. She now leads the reservation’s guardians, who confront drug trafficking, armed conflict, anti-personnel mines and, above all, pressure from extractivists. Mera Paz’ leadership ambitions first began in childhood. In her grandfather’s “House of Thought” (the space occupied by a wise elder), she would bring together young people and form community leadership groups. Later, as part of a women’s organization, she focused on learning about plant diversity, medicine and the land. She says that it was at this point in her life that she became inspired to focus on protecting her people’s traditional knowledge. According to Mera Paz, spirituality helps her build the resilience and strength needed to protect Mother Earth. According to the leader, the most important sacred sites for the community of Buenavista were contaminated with the dumping of waste by the oil companies. Image courtesy of Adiela Mera. “Zio Bain bos’ëcua…This article was originally published on Mongabay

