DRC logging contracts suspended as audit uncovers serious violations

The publication of an audit of forestry contracts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the first step in a $500 million deal struck between funders and the government last November, has exposed serious management failures. Expected to be released at the end of 2021, the report was finally published in early April. The DRC minister for the environment, Ève Bazaiba, immediately announced that she had suspended illegal contracts that failed to respect communities’ rights or biodiversity. DRC civil society groups say this is not enough and are calling on President Félix Tshisekedi to open a judicial inquiry into those responsible for plundering the country’s forests. According to the environment minister, the release of the report was delayed for administrative reasons. Bazaiba said she put pressure on the Inspectorate General of Finance (IGF) to finalize and publish the report so work to improve management of forest resources can advance. The audit documents serial breaches of the Forest Code adopted in 2002 and violations of a moratorium on new concessions imposed that same year by the country’s forestry administration. It found at least 18 illegal titles had been granted in violation of the 2002 moratorium, including several acquired by a DRC Army general, Gabriel Amisi, who subsequently sold concessions on to a number of Chinese companies. Amisi is currently under sanctions by the U.S. and the EU for his role in violently suppressing political demonstrations in the Bandundu, Bas-Congo, Équateur and Kinshasa regions. The environment minister announced the immediate suspension of forestry…This article was originally published on Mongabay

