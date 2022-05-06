For more fish and healthier coral in Bali, focus on communities and connectivity: Study

Bali lies at the heart of the Pacific Coral Triangle, an area of the ocean that supports the greatest diversity of coral species in the world. The reefs around the Indonesian island provide food and shelter to more than 800 species of fish and a cornucopia of other creatures, from anemones, urchins and sea slugs, to octopus, crab and shrimp. This delicate balance of biodiversity in turn shores up the livelihoods, diets and identity of the island’s people. But Bali’s coral reefs, like their counterparts the world over, face multiple stressors. In addition to the existential threat of climate change and coral bleaching, overfishing and destructive fishing, pollution, invasive species, and the effects of excessive dive tourism are taking their toll. To halt the decline of coral reefs, local communities, NGOs and government agencies have initiated many projects throughout the island’s waters, ranging from designation of marine protected areas (MPAs), construction of artificial reefs, and implementation of coral rehabilitation and education programs. However, more needs to be done to safeguard these crucial coastal ecosystems, according to a recent review published in the Journal for Nature Conservation. The study highlights the need for community involvement to enhance compliance and locally led enforcement of regulations, and the potential to link up Bali’s MPAs into a larger, interconnected network. A fisherman searches for fish on a reef in Indonesia. Coral reefs are vital nursery grounds for commercially important fishery species. Photo by Erik Lukas / Ocean Image Bank Zach Boakes, a doctoral candidate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

