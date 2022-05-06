“Indigenous people are fighting to protect a natural equilibrium”: Q&A with Patricia Gualinga

Patricia Gualinga takes a deep breath and pictures herself inside the rainforest in Sarayaku, Ecuador. “It’s hard to describe the smell of such pure air when you’re in the rainforest”, she says. “When you go into these sacred forests, you feel so much closer to the forces of creation.” In these spaces, she claims, beyond encountering an incalculable natural wealth, one can connect to the basic principles of energy and equilibrium. Portrait of Patricia Gualinga. Image courtesy of Jonathan Rosas. Unsurprisingly, given her profound connection to the region, it pains her to remember the time when it was all at risk of disappearing. In 1993, the Argentinean General Fuel Company (Compañía General de Combustibles (CGC)) gained access rights to what was then known as Block 23. Nine years later, in 2002, the company entered the Sarayaku community, located in the province of Pastaza in the Ecuadorian Amazon, to start their extractive activities, using large amounts of dynamite in the process. It was at this moment that the Kichwa people’s fight to defend their territory was born. “Sarayaku came together and brought it all to a halt,” said Gualinga, who is a leader of the Amazonian Women (Mujeres Amazónicas) collective and a political advisor for the town of Sarayaku. “People mobilized across various fronts. There were months of struggle, people were living in a constant state of uneasiness because of it.” There were river blockades and arrests of Kichwa defenders of their territory. But in the end, they managed to expel…This article was originally published on Mongabay

