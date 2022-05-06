To gauge impact of nitrogen pollution, Sri Lanka project looks to lichens

COLOMBO — When a study published in January flagged the risks to Himalayan forests from excessive atmospheric nitrogen pollution, it relied on an often-overlooked member of the ecosystem to assess the level of the threat: lichens. A composite organism of algae and fungi, lichens, like plants, need nitrogen in order to thrive. But too much of it — either in the air, in the form of ammonia, or when it settles on soil and vegetation, in a process known as deposition — can be damaging. And that was the message these bioindicators were sending back, with headline findings that up to 85% of Himalayan forests are impacted by critical levels of ammonia, and up to 98% by total nitrogen deposition. Now, some of the researchers behind that study are digging deeper into the findings, focusing again on lichens, which cover an estimated 8% of Earth’s land area, but this time narrowing down on an experimental plot in central Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is a lichen hotspot, home to nearly 1,000 known species. Three of them, including this Heterodermia queensberryi, are only found on the island. Image courtesy of Dilmah Conservation. Perfect bioindicators “Lichens are perfect bioindicators to assess the impacts of atmospheric nitrogen pollution as the organism directly absorbs the nutrients required for its growth from the atmosphere,” says Gothamie Weerakoon, a co-author of the Himalayan study and senior curator of lichens and slime molds at the Natural History Museum of London. The experiment at the One Earth Climate Change…This article was originally published on Mongabay

