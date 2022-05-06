Vaquita: World's most endangered sea mammal 'not doomed'

From BBC
The world’s rarest sea mammal still has a chance of survival, despite numbering only about 10 in the wild, according to a genetic study.
The vaquita porpoise is teetering on the brink of extinction, but scientists say DNA tests show the population is still genetically viable.
The tiny silvery porpoise lives only in Mexico’s Gulf of California.
However, it faces an existential threat from being caught in large weighted nets, known as gillnets.
“Our study very clearly shows that the vaquita has a really good chance of avoiding extinction, if we are able to protect it, by removing the gillnets from its habitat,” said study researcher, Dr Jacqueline Robinson of the University of California, San Francisco.
There was no reason to think the vaquita was “doomed” simply because it has small population sizes or low genetic diversity, she said. “It really comes down to our choices and actions in terms of giving the vaquita the best chance at surviving.”
Some had given up on saving the vaquita, thinking that even if the species could be protected from fishing pressures, the health effects of in-breeding would wipe it out.
But the study, published in Science, found the vaquita is not “genetically compromised” and should be able to bounce back from near extinction, if its habitat is fully protected.
“They have a very high chance of making it over the next 50 years, if they receive complete