New Mexico wildfire: Huge blaze could worsen this weekend

A fire that is already the second biggest in New Mexico’s history could worsen this weekend as windy and dry conditions hit the US state.
The so-called Hermits Peak Fire has been burning for more than a month and has torn through an area larger than the city of Chicago.
Many families have been left homeless and thousands have been evacuated.
Winds, near-record high temperatures and low humidity are now expected to stoke the blaze further.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque warned that windy and dry conditions are expected through the weekend and “will make our bad situation worse”.
US President Joe Biden this week declared a major disaster in New Mexico, unlocking federal resources including financial aid for affected individuals.
Restaurants and grocery stores in Las Vegas, a New Mexico city of 13,000 people, have been closed, while schools have either closed or moved to remote-only options.
“It’s literally like living under a dark cloud. It’s unnerving,” Liz Birmingham, a resident of the city, told CBS News.
Elmo Baca, chairman of the Las Vegas Community Foundation, said: “There’s uncertainty and there’s fear about how the winds are going to affect the fire from day to day.
“Once the people are evacuated out of an area, they can’t go back, so they’re just stuck worrying.”