Boy, six, finds giant megalodon shark tooth on Bawdsey beach

From BBC
A six-year-old boy has found a shark tooth belonging to a giant prehistoric megalodon that could be up to 20 million years old.
Sammy Shelton found the 10cm-long (4in) tooth on Bawdsey beach in Suffolk during a bank holiday break.
It has been confirmed as belonging to a megalodon – the largest shark that ever existed – by expert Prof Ben Garrod.
His dad Peter Shelton said Sammy was sleeping with it near his bed as he was “very attached to it”.
The pair, from Bradwell near Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, were searching for fossils when they came across the giant shark’s tooth, as first reported in the Great Yarmouth Mercury.
“Sammy was very excited as we’d seen fragments of shark teeth on the beach, but nothing as big and heavy as this,” Mr Shelton said.
Photographs of the find were sent to Prof Garrod, a broadcaster and evolutionary biologist at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.
“It belonged to a megalodon, the largest ever shark – and its teeth are not often found around the UK coastline,” he said.
“Maybe just a handful a year, but this is a particularly good example, in really good condition, whereas they are usually quite worn when found.”
The megalodon could grow up to 18m (60ft) in length, scientists estimate, and weigh up to 60 tonnes, he said.
Dwarfing anything else swimming in the waters at the time, these were “specialist whale eaters – they were ambush