Bull run: South Africa marks latest rhino relocation to boost populations

Conservationists in South Africa have translocated four young black rhinoceros bulls to the Bonamanzi Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal province, in an effort to preserve the population’s genetics and expand safe space for them to grow. The black rhinos (Diceros bicornis), listed as critically endangered by the IUCN, were moved to the privately owned Bonamanzi from Weenen Nature Reserve and Ithala Game Reserve, both managed by the provincial conservation authority, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. “Black rhinos are very much at risk, which is why the breeding of these animals at smaller reserves like Weenen Nature Reserve is an important part of the population dynamic and the overall conservation of the species,” said Frik Lemmer, conservation manager at the Weenen Reserve, in a statement announcing the translocation as part of the Black Rhino Range Expansion Project (BRREP). “We have a resident breeding bull on Weenen, and that animal should not be challenged in any way by other bulls on a property this size. It could lead to fighting, breakouts, and even the possible death of one of the animals.” Black rhino during translocation. The bulls were dehorned to make them less attractive to poachers. Image by Casey Pratt / Love Africa Marketing. These younger rhinos had reached maturity, and translocating them will help to expand and strengthen breeding opportunities for the threatened species in the province as a whole. Save the Rhino International says that between 1970 and 1992, black rhino numbers fell from nearly 40,000 to just 2,400, due to poaching driven…This article was originally published on Mongabay

