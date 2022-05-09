Can celebrities and social media influencers really ‘rewrite extinction’?

On Feb. 3, a new conservation fundraising group called Rewriting Extinction put out a tweet with a video featuring environmental campaigners as well as celebrities not known for their expertise in wildlife conservation. The short promo featured the renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, the British natural history presenter Chris Packham, and the Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti, along with the model Cara Delevingne and actor and comedian David Schneider, among others. The tweet accompanying the video claimed that “300 people and 7 charities have come together and saved 625 species since June 2021” thanks to the sale of a comic book titled The Most Important Comic Book on Earth: Stories to Save the World, written by celebrity supporters with artwork provided by experienced illustrators. The reaction on social media was instant — and dismissive. “Can you please post the list of 625 species?” asked Jonathan Kolby, a former law enforcement officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and an expert in the international wildlife trade. “From my experience, simply buying land is not enough to truly protect wildlife & people ‘forever’ & I’d like to learn more about how you’ve accomplished this in less than 1 year.” Others responded with greater sarcasm or simple disbelief. “Soon the biodiversity crisis will be over. Because of you,” said one. “Bullshit!!! Name them?” said another. Started by website designer and businessman Paul Goodenough in 2021, Rewriting Extinction’s aim has been to raise awareness about the biodiversity crisis among people to whom traditional conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay