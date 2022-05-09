Climate change: Airlines miss all but one target – report

EasyJet was the only company named in the research that was found to have met a target. It successfully reduced fuel burn per passenger kilometre by 3% by 2015, Possible says.

But Possible claim it missed other goals, including a plan in 2007 to build the “ecoJet” that would emit 50% less CO2 than its current planes. The ambition was mentioned again in 2009, Possible says, but the company appeared to drop the target and the ecoJet was never built.

"The ecoJet was a prototype concept which was used to urge the industry to produce planes that significantly reduce carbon emissions. Our