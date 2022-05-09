What’s popping? Humpbacks off South Africa, new acoustic study finds

In 2019, researchers sailed to a sprawling seamount off the coast of South Africa, and lowered hydrophones to the seafloor. They picked up all kinds of noises: waves, the crackling of the reef, dolphin clicks and whistles, and an assortment of humpback whale calls. Mixed in with the humpback sounds were noises reminiscent of gunshots. Right whales are known to make gunshot sounds, but none were around at the time of recording. So were these mysterious sounds coming from humpbacks? “We’ve never really heard about it being made by humpbacks or seen anything in the literature,” Erin Ross-Marsh, the researcher who first detected the calls and the lead author of a new paper about this finding, told Mongabay. “We’ve been studying humpback whale vocal communication since the early ’70s, and even after decades of study, we’re still discovering completely new and unexpected things.” The recordings were made during an expedition led by Greenpeace International and Sea Search Research and Conservation. One aim of the expedition was to learn more about two populations of humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) that migrate through the Vema Seamount, a biodiversity hotspot about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Cape Town, South Africa. It’s believed that humpbacks use Vema as a foraging ground as well as navigational beacon as they make their way toward Antarctica. At the same time, very little is known about humpback behavior in this part of the ocean, said Kirsten Thompson, study co-author and scientist at the University of Exeter, U.K., and Greenpeace International…This article was originally published on Mongabay

