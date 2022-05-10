Boom and bust on Lake Victoria: Q&A with author Mark Weston

It might be surprising to learn that, in a lake as large as Victoria, a single fish could shape so much of East Africa’s history, culture and, now, an uncertain future. In The Saviour Fish: Life and Death on Africa’s Greatest Lake, British author Mark Weston transports readers to a Tanzanian island where we see up close the potential and perils of humans’ fondness for tinkering with nature. In the 1950s, the British introduced the Nile perch (Lates niloticus) to Victoria’s waters, a gamble designed to boost profits coming out of its colonies. The move would also, it was hoped, reinvigorate fisheries decimated by the deadly efficiency of the gill nets and other new technology that colonists had brought with them a few decades earlier. Initially, the venture with the Nile perch seemed to be a success. Weston deftly guides us through the history that led to the decision while foreshadowing the eventual ramifications. Once the fish had gained a fin-hold in the lake’s ecosystem, its population grew, and fishers started to turn up ever-larger specimens in their nets. Soon, the Nile perch became known as “the savior fish.” But that initial prosperity was just the first of a set of effects that rippled through the region like waves. As the boom brought more people to shoreside cities and towns in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, deforestation surged, and land fertility dwindled, and pollution in the lake spiked. The introduction of the Nile perch into the lake also helped to wipe…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay