Indonesia’s revocation of palm oil, mining permits marred by ‘maladministration’

JAKARTA — The office of the Indonesian ombudsman says it has found indications of maladministration in the government’s decision to revoke hundreds of logging, plantation and mining permits across the country. President Joko Widodo announced the mass revocation at the start of the year on the basis that the companies that were awarded the concessions were deemed to be moving too slowly in exploiting natural resources. But the unilateral move has spawned widespread confusion and uncertainty, prompting the office of the ombudsman, which has a mandate to investigate public complaints against government policies, to look into the matter. Yeka Hendra Fatika, a commissioner in the ombudsman’s office, said he had found at least two indications of maladministration. The first, he said, was the fact that among the permits targeted for revocation were those issued years before by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. That points to a failure by the ministry to fulfill its duty of routinely evaluating the concession holders, Yeka said. The ministry should have been able to detect any violations committed by the concession holders much earlier and impose appropriate sanctions if it had evaluated the permits periodically, as it was supposed to, he said. “If violations are found but there’s no sanctions imposed, then it’s not only the concession holders who have committed violations. This also indicates maladministration done by officials,” Yeka said during an online seminar on April 7. “This is because [of the] failure to carry out legal obligations as public service officers in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

