Newly described plant is latest fruit of Sri Lankan botanists’ collaboration

COLOMBO — The Knuckles mountain range in central Sri Lanka is a UNESCO-declared World Heritage Site that’s home to a rich diversity of wildflowers. Among them are plants in the genus Impatiens, a new member of which has just been described by Sri Lankan researchers in the journal Phytotaxa — and which is already considered critically endangered because of its fleeting rarity. The road to the discovery began in 2016, when researchers Champika Bandara, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Sri Jayawardenepura, and Sanath Bandara Herath of the Open University of Sri Lanka (OUSL), were exploring the plant life along the banks of a stream in the Dothalugala area of the Knuckles range. It was here where they first spotted a purple impatiens flower that neither had ever seen before. Impatiens subcordata was considered a possibly extinct species in Sri Lanka’s 2012 red list, after not having been seen in more than a century, but was “rediscovered” in 2013 by the same team of researchers who would go on to describe I. jacobdevlasii. Image courtesy of Bhathiya Gopallawa. Fast-forward three years later, and as Bandara and Herath were deepening their study into what they suspected was a species new to science, another researcher, Bhathiya Gopallawa, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Peradeniya, also encountered the same flowering plant. Gopallawa’s discovery, however, occurred on a different trail in the mountains, called Thangappuwa, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the earlier location. Realizing that he was looking at an undescribed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay