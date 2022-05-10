Scheme to stop ‘conflict minerals’ fails to end child labor in DRC, report says

Smelters and manufacturers that use coltan, tin and tungsten in cars, mobile devices and other electronics can’t be sure the minerals have been extracted without using children or forced labor, according to a new report. And the industry mechanism meant to guarantee responsible supply chains, the International Tin Supply Chain Initiative, has ignored or downplayed failures in the monitoring and chain of custody of mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to report publisher Global Witness. “The scheme many global companies rely on to stop conflict minerals from entering their supply chains is failing spectacularly,” Alex Kopp, campaigner at the U.K.-based environmental and human rights lobby group, said in a statement. The International Tin Supply Chain Initiative (ITSCI) was launched in 2009 by two industry associations, the International Tin Association (ITA) and the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (TIC). The ITSCI set up a system in which ore from mines that have been inspected and cleared of the use of child or forced labor or operating in areas under the control of militias or out-of-control army units is sealed and labeled by government staff for processing or export. The initiative’s chain of custody system has been approved by the OECD, a club of mostly rich countries, but a year-long investigation by Global Witness found that large quantities of minerals from unvalidated mines, including many with militia involvement or child laborers, also enter the ITSCI supply chain for export. ITSCI tagging site at Kalimbi mine in Nyabibwe, DRC. ITSCI set…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay