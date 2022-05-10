Thai gold mine blamed for sickening local villagers is set to reopen

Ban Khao Mo, THAILAND — Standing in the house where she has lived since she was born 45 years ago, Premsinee Suntornthammathat points to the temple where her grandparents took her to pray as a child. During festivals, hundreds of people from nearby provinces flocked here. Women gossiped and cooked together in a huge kitchen, while men exchanged stories of farming and boar hunting. Across the road stood the school where she studied from the age of 3. She loved the big playground, she says. “The grass was so soft that we never hurt falling.” But the village of Premsinee’s memories is gone. The temple still stands, but no one visits it. The school building has crumpled to the ground and been swallowed by overgrown trees. Premsinee stands alone in a ghost town, her neighbors long gone. Khao Mo, the mountain her village is named for, has been hollowed out into an open-pit gold mine, its highest point now standing just 100 meters (330 feet) above her house. Premesinee Suntornthammathat stands at the barbed wire that marks the mining concession line. Behind her is the tailing dam. Image by Kannikar Petchkaew for Mongabay. In November 2001, Thailand’s first modern gold mine started operations. With a Thai name meaning bravery, the Chatree Mining Complex is owned by Akara Resources Public Company, a subsidiary of Sydney-based Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd. Chatree, which straddles the provinces of Phichit and Phetchabun in central Thailand, is made up of two ore fields and two processing plants,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

