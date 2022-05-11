Biologist fighting plastic pollution to save sea turtles wins ‘Green Oscar’

Conservation biologist Estrela Matilde has won the 2022 Whitley Award for her work to save sea turtles on the island of Príncipe in Africa’s Gulf of Guinea. The awards, often referred to as the “Green Oscars,” are given annually by U.K.-based wildlife conservation charity Whitley Fund for Nature, recognizing conservationists from around the world who are pioneering solutions to the biodiversity crisis. Matilde, though her NGO Fundação Príncipe, based in Príncipe — the smaller of the two islands that make up the tiny nation of São Tomé and Príncipe — has been working since 2015 to conserve the island’s biodiversity by working with the local community to develop alternative livelihoods that reduce pressure on resources and protect wildlife. Recently, her attention has turned to documenting and tackling plastic pollution, after a conservation initiative that put cameras on sea turtles revealed just how much plastic Príncipe’s marine life encounters. Matilde works with the local community to develop alternative livelihoods that reduce pressure on resources and protect wildlife. Image courtesy of Fundação Príncipe and Vasco Pissarra. Threatened biodiversity The entire island of Príncipe is a massive volcano, home to lush, tropical rainforest, and some of the richest biodiversity in Africa. Its remoteness and volcanic origins have resulted in some of the highest levels of endemism found anywhere on Earth, including more than 40 unique animal species. With 64 staff members, Fundação Príncipe implements terrestrial and marine conservation projects. Six years ago, Fundação Príncipe launched its sea turtle conservation project. The island is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

