'Critical mass' of polluters setting carbon targets

From BBC
The number of big polluters setting targets to cut CO2 emissions has reached a “critical mass”, a UN-backed report has said.
But firms in Asia, Africa and Latin America are lagging behind Europe, the US and Japan, the Science-Based Targets Initiative said.
Separately, a report cast doubt on whether oil companies can all deliver carbon cuts they’ve promised.
Big oil firms are relying on unproven technologies, a think tank said.
The Science-Based Targets Initiative advises firms on how to set emissions reduction targets in line with climate science.
It says targets have now been adopted by more than 2,000 firms worth $38tn across 70 countries in 15 industries.
The authors say that in the most polluting sectors a critical mass of firms (27%) has joined the initiative.
They believe this could prove a tipping point, as the polluting giants influence actions across the whole supply chain.
More than half the companies setting targets are in the G7 rich nations, but there are also participants from China, India, Brazil, South Korea and South Africa.
Canada and Italy are lagging behind, the report says. And Africa and Asia need more participants.
The document says:
A separate report today urged caution over oil companies’