Missing the emissions for the trees: Biomass burning booms in East Asia

This is part 1 of a 2 part series. The second story will be published May, 18, 2022. The European Union and the United Kingdom are ramping up controversial wood burning to generate energy and heat as they follow legal mandates to phase out coal. But this practice is leaving smokestack carbon emissions uncounted and the atmosphere in arguably worse shape. Now, on the other side of the world, two industrial Asian giants are following Europe's lead, though with less media scrutiny to date. Japan and South Korea, the world's third- and 10th-largest economies, have been increasingly relying on burning wood for energy since 2012, taking advantage of a United Nations-tolerated loophole that enables them, like the EU and the U.K., to allow emissions from biomass burning to be counted as carbon neutral, putting it in the same category as renewables such as solar and wind energy. The result may be an undercounting of their actual greenhouse gas emissions, allowing them to meet their Paris Agreement goals — at least on paper. Both Japan and South Korea pledged in 2020 to reach net zero emissions by 2050; the EU and the U.K. have the same goal. A woody biomass power plant in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Annelise Giseburt. Intensifying pressure on forests Western and Eastern biomass usage is creating a surging demand for wood pellets, putting even more pressure on native forests in the southeastern United States, western Canada, and Eastern Europe. Experts say this demand could lead to…

