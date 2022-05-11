Nature loss: Watchdog highlights 'precarious state' of environment

From BBC
A report from an independent watchdog says it’s very concerned about the “precarious state” of England’s environment.
The Office for Environmental Protection says that existing laws are failing to slow the damage to land, air and water.
Protecting the environment should have the same urgency as efforts to reach net zero emissions, the study says.
The government says current laws will make a real difference and put nature on the road to recovery this decade.
The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) was set up under the 2021 Environment Act to hold the government and other public bodies to account in England and Northern Ireland.
Its first report, described as a “polite demolition” of the government’s track record, paints a picture of environmental crises on land, in the air and in the seas and rivers.
Among the issues identified by the OEP are the state of England’s inland rivers and waterways. They face pollution from multiple sources including agricultural runoff and discharges from sewage treatment works.
While the government is praised for putting in place a 25-year environment plan in 2018, the OEP says that progress on delivery has been far too slow, and, so far, it has failed to halt the loss of species or the unsustainable use of resources.
“The 25-year environment plan was an ambitious attempt to confront the challenges facing the environment, yet we continue