WCS CEO to depart conservation group for the Bezos Earth Fund

Cristián Samper, the President and CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), will step down after a decade at the helm of the conservation organization to join the Bezos Earth Fund, the Amazon.com founder’s philanthropic initiative that aims to “drive climate and nature solutions.” According to a statement from WCS, Samper will continue to serve as CEO until his successor is appointed, which is expected by the fall. Samper has been serving as an advisor to the Bezos Earth Fund since last year. Once he joins the Bezos Earth Fund, Samper will be the Managing Director of the fund’s $3 billion “Nature Solutions” portfolio, which is focused on protecting and restoring nature and transforming food systems. “It has been a great honor to serve as President and CEO of WCS for the past ten years,” said Samper in a statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished working with the Board of Trustees and all my colleagues in our zoos, aquarium and in our country programs across the world. I am inspired by their passion, talent and commitment to our mission to save wildlife and wild places.” River in the Amazon rainforest. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. Samper has at the forefront of WCS’s effort to develop a 2030 strategic plan, which he discussed in an interview with Mongabay last November. “The year 2020 will be remembered as one of the most challenging for our generation. The pandemic, which has impacted the lives of all people and all nations,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

