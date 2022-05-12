China-funded dam could disrupt key Argentine glaciers and biodiversity

A hydroelectric dam complex in southern Argentina, one of the country’s largest energy projects, is facing backlash from conservationists and Indigenous communities who are worried about its impact on the surrounding glaciers. The mega project, which includes the Néstor Kirchner and Jorge Cepernic dams, is expected to supply around 5% of Argentina’s national energy needs. But it may also flood vital wetlands, disrupt the trajectory of some of the world’s largest glaciers found outside of the poles, and destroy ancestral Mapuche land. Despite protests, lawsuits and court orders to pause construction so that adequate environmental studies can be carried out, work on the complex has continued, often to the bewilderment of conservationists. Early construction designs of the dam complex. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Energy and Mining) “The authorities know the laws. They know how this should work,” Cristian Fernández of the Forest Bank Foundation for Sustainable Management of Natural Resources, one of the organizations fighting the project in court, told Mongabay. The organizations Aves Argentinas and Vida Silvestre have also been involved in the judicial process. “The problem is that they don’t care,” Fernández added. “They don’t care because they want to move forward on the project at all costs.” Glaciers, rivers and migratory habitats The dams are being built on the 380-kilometer (236-mile) Santa Cruz River, the largest waterway in southern Argentina. The river starts in the Andes mountains and passes through Santa Cruz province before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean, filling two lakes along the way. There…This article was originally published on Mongabay

