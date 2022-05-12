Training on pasture recovery is a win-win for Brazil’s cattle ranchers and forests

Training cattle ranchers in Brazil to recover degraded pastures could curb carbon dioxide emissions, scale down deforestation for agriculture in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, and increase their income, according to a recent study. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study found that farmers in the Cerrado savanna who received group training and customized technical assistance were able to increase their cattle productivity and boost their revenue by 39%, a model researchers say could be replicated in the Amazon. The two-year training program was also linked to a reduction of 1.19 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions through a combination of carbon sequestration and the sum of direct and avoided emissions. “If you simply improve the quality of pastures, it will help both productivity and the environment,” study lead author Arthur Bragança, from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, told Mongabay by phone. “The recovered land will have more organic matter for cattle to eat and for carbon sequestration. More organic matter absorbs more carbon.” Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of beef, a third of which comes from midsized ranches like the ones involved in the study. Agricultural expansion is the leading source of deforestation in the Amazon, with up to 70% of deforested land reportedly used for cattle ranching. Two ranchers on horseback lead a herd of cattle through a ranch in the Brazilian Cerrado. This ranch was not involved in the study but is implementing more sustainable management practices. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

