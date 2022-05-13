In Brazilian Amazon, Indigenous lands stop deforestation and boost recovery

Protected areas and lands managed by Indigenous and traditional communities have been bulwarks of forest preservation and restoration in the Brazilian Amazon in recent years, a new study shows. It found that rates of native vegetation loss between 2005 and 2012 were 17 times lower in Indigenous territories than in unprotected areas of the Amazon. In conservation units and lands managed by Quilombolas, the descendants of runaway Afro-Brazilian slaves, deforestation rates were about six times lower than in unprotected areas. Lead author Helena Alves-Pinto, from the Department of Ecology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), says that in the case of conservation units, restrictions on land use are responsible for the lower rates of deforestation. “Activities in conservation units face a series of restrictions. In some units, for example, only educational or research activities are legal. Others allow sustainable extractive activities, but not agriculture, as it is related to deforestation,” Alves-Pinto says. The study looked at the whole range of conservation units established in the Brazilian Amazon — from sustainable-use models such as national forests and extractive reserves, to fully protected ones, which include areas with natural sites and biological reserves. In the case of Indigenous and Quilombola territories, Alves-Pinto says, the degree of forest protection comes from the fact that entry to outsiders is highly restricted. “Previous studies have shown that, from the moment an Indigenous or Quilombola territory was officially demarcated, deforestation began to decrease,” Alves-Pinto says. “The main explanation is that demarcation reduced the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay