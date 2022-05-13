New investigation links chicken supply chains in Europe to Indigenous rights abuses in Brazil

Soy field adjacent to Amazon transition forest in Mato Grosso state, Brazil Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. In the 1950s a group of Guarani Kaiowá Indigenous living in the community of Takuara in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul was forcefully evicted from the land they had called home for centuries to pave the way for agricultural development. Today, Takuara is known as Brasília do Sul, a 5,700-hectare farm that has become synonymous with Indigenous rights abuses in Brazil. According to new research published on Wednesday, Brasília do Sul is now a major producer of soy that is sold to large cooperatives and traders, including Lar Cooperativa Agroindustrial, one of Brazil’s largest poultry producers. The investigation was carried out by Earthsight, a London-based environmental group, and De Olho nos Ruralist, which monitors agribusiness in Brazil. UK-based Westbridge Foods has been identified as one of the major buyers of frozen and marinated chicken from Lar and is a supplier of poultry products to KFC, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi and Iceland, among others. Between 2018 and 2021 Westbridge reportedly imported over 37,000 tonnes of frozen and marinated chicken from Lar – about a third of the chicken the Brazilian firm sent to the EU and UK over the period. In response to questions posed by investigators regarding the findings of the report, both Aldi and Asda denied that the chicken supplied to Westbridge has any links to Brasília do Sul, while Sainsbury’s stated that the chicken supplied to them does not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

