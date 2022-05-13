Release the cats: Training native species to fear invasive predators

In the cool of the desert night, the small gray-furred creature emerges from the safety of its burrow in search of food. The bilby (Macrotis lagotis) has a surprising combination of features: its ears are large and rabbit-like, but hairless, its snout is pointy and pink-tipped, and its characteristically marsupial pouch holds between one and three baby bilbies, or joeys. Conservationists have protected bilbies in conservation havens designed to keep invasive predators out, but now some scientists say it’s time to start letting a few of those predators back in. “If we’re going to ever reestablish these animals [in the wild], they need to be aware of predators and they need to have improved predator awareness traits,” says conservation ecologist Katherine Moseby, an assistant professor at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. The bilby, also known as the greater bilby, used to inhabit around 70% of Australia but, like many other Australian species — and many species the world over — their numbers have plummeted because of invasive predators. Invasive predators are a major threat to biodiversity; they’re thought to be responsible for more than half of all known bird, mammal and reptile extinctions. Indeed, the bilby’s closest relative, the lesser bilby (Macrotis leucura) was wiped out of existence in the mid-20th century, an extinction that’s been attributed in part to the introduction of cats and foxes. To save native species, conservationists in places like Australia, New Zealand and Hawai‘i scrambled to create predator-free zones for these rapidly declining…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay