The slender-snouted crocodile savior: Q&A with Whitley Award winner Emmanuel Amoah

Baby West African slender-snouted crocodiles come into the world doubly watched over. Females of the species, Mecistops cataphractus, guard their nests on the riverbanks in the Tano River Basin until they hear the hatchlings squeak. Then they uncover them, take the hatchlings gently in their jaws and carry them into the water. And watching over the crocodiles’ habitat — which is threatened by degradation and fragmentation of forest along the river’s edge by farms and artisanal mining — is Emmanuel Amoah. Amoah’s work with Tano River communities to protect this remarkable reptile, through the Threatened Species Conservation Alliance, has just been recognized with a Whitley Award. The Tano River starts some 400 kilometers (250 miles) inland, in the forests of western Ghana, and runs almost due south to where it empties into the Ehy Lagoon in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire. The river basin drains a 15,000-square-kilometer (5,800-square-mile) area roughly divided between forests and farmland supporting both commercial cultivation of cocoa and plantain and farmers growing food for their own consumption. There’s also extensive gold mining in the Tano River Basin. Mongabay recently spoke with Amoah about efforts to protect forests along the river’s edge, what the 40,000-pound ($49,000) Whitley Award means for the future of his work, and the cultural and personal significance of this critically endangered species. The interview has been edited for clarity. Mongabay: What are the major threats to the slender-snouted crocodile and its river habitat? Emmanuel Amoah: The major threat is the clearance of the riparian areas.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

