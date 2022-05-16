Ousted anti-mining mayor heads back to Philippine city hall after landslide win

After being stripped of her post for vigorously opposing mining in her community, a local official in the Philippine province of Palawan is heading back to City Hall following a landslide victory in the country’s May 9 elections. Mary Jean Feliciano, who since July 2021 has been suspended without pay from her post as mayor of the municipality of Brooke’s Point, has found vindication in a successful vice-mayoral run. Feliciano was proclaimed vice mayor on May 10 after garnering 21,681 votes against her rival, interim vice mayor Rogelio Badua, who won 14,448 votes. Her running mate, Cesario Benedito Jr., won the contest for mayor, defeating interim mayor Georjalyn Joy Quiachon by just 516 votes. (In the Philippines, votes for executive office are tallied separately for the candidates and their running mates.) Mary Jean Feliciano, who since July 2021 has been suspended without pay from her post as mayor of the municipality of Brooke’s Point, has found vindication in a successful vice-mayoral run. Image courtesy of MMPL Office. Suspended In 2017, Brooke’s Point residents reported to Feliciano that Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) was clearing forests in its concession, which falls within the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape, a protected area that serves as the town’s watershed. In response, Feliciano used her powers as mayor to issue and enforce cease-and-desist, closure, and demolition orders in 2018 against the firm, a subsidiary of the country’s second-largest nickel producer, Global Ferronickel Holdings. INC, however, contends that it held the requisite permits for tree cutting and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay