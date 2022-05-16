To conserve the vibrant diversity of Central Africa’s forests, include Indigenous people (commentary)

Our footsteps intermingled with the sounds of rain dripping through the canopy as my eyes examined the surrounding green vegetation, which was usually so vibrant, but was now subdued as the dark skies above concealed the light and darkened our path. My eyes switched back to scanning the elephant path before me as I watched out for roots and red sand that had now fervently mixed with the rain and developed into slick red mud. Only a few footsteps ahead of me was Bonga Bertin, a forest tracker working with me at Dzanga Bai. While the wet rainforest soundscape saturated my ears, Bonga’s had been able to pick up the rustles of a forest elephant foraging nearby. As a general field-safety precaution, we needed to give the elephant space to minimize the chances of human-elephant conflict. We quickly retreated and Bonga found us a new and safer elephant path back to our field camp. As a member of the BaAka community in the Dzanga-Sangha Protected Areas (DSPA), Central African Republic (CAR), Bonga has an understanding of this forest that is unmatched by most. Bonga and his brother, Mobeawe, collecting data on forest elephant entrances into Dzanga Bai in 2018. Image courtesy of Ana Verahrami/Elephant Listening Project. The BaAka, an Indigenous group located in the northern Republic of Congo and southwestern CAR, and culturally distinct from the Baka people, have led a semi-nomadic lifestyle that has persisted largely unchanged over millennia as they roamed the forests of the Congo Basin. However,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay