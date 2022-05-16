Village uses Indigenous seeds to slow down Cerrado deforestation

RIPÁ, Brazil — One muggy morning last December, eight women and their chief drove out of the Indigenous Xavante village of Ripá across a forested savanna in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. After a few miles, the road petered out. They walked on in single file through the knee-high grass. They got little shade from the savanna’s slight trees, but the fervor of their mission helped them press on through the heat. “Listen to me carefully,” the daughter of the chief of Ripá, Neusa Rehim’Watsi’õ Xavante, told us. “The love we feel for the plants and the seeds make us walk under the scorching sun without complaint.” Most of the 20,000 surviving Xavante people live in the Cerrado, a patchwork of spindly forest and wooded grassland, covering 40% of the western Brazilian state. Drier and less dense than the Amazon forest to the north, the Cerrado has its own exotic flora and fauna. Conservation biologists call it the most biologically rich savanna in the world; researchers report that five percent of the world’s plant and animal species live there. Yet, during the past several decades, loggers have cut down huge swaths of Mato Grosso’s forest, turning 12% of Cerrado into pastures and croplands. Storm clouds approach Rocandor mountain range at Pimentel Barbosa Indigenous reservation, where Ripá tribe is located in Canarana, Mato Grosso, in Jan 2022. Image courtesy of Dado Galdieri/Hilaea Media for Mongabay. Seven years ago, Ripá’s members joined a group working to restore some of the Cerrado’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

