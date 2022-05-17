From victims to claimants: Mobilizing the IPCC Assessment for climate justice (commentary)

In some respects, it was expected. The same doomsday scenarios. The same periodic reminders of more horror to come. The same organization of working groups. The same approach grounded in the labored consensus of participants from nearly 200 member states. Then a line like this one appears: “Viewed from a climate justice perspective, some argue that a more just society is more capable of successful adaptation while others argue that only adaptation that results in a more just society can be judged successful.” Philosophical acrobatics or lecture by a law professor it is not. These are the words of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)—the advisory body of the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC)—which delivered this statement in February 2022 in the second of three installments that together form the IPCC’s sixth assessment report (AR6). Entitled like its predecessors, “Impacts, Adaption, and Vulnerability,” the second installment by Working Group II (WGII) marks a significant step forward in comparison to the five previous assessments issued every six or seven years since 1990. AR6 boldly adopted and affirmed—for the first time ever—the value of nature-based solutions, Indigenous and local knowledge, and allied principles such as fairness, equity, and climate justice. For atoll dwellers at the frontlines of rising seas, this approach is overdue. A group of fishers pulls their catch ashore on Cicia Island, Fiji, 2020. Photo courtesy of Håkon Larsen. We elaborate on this sea change in IPCC assessments, and summon the scientific rigor for which the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay