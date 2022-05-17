In Brazil’s Amazon, Quilombolas fight the erasure of their African heritage

In 1835, a rebellion broke out in the Lower Amazon region, in what was then the state of Grão-Pará, Brazil. The vast majority of the population was composed of Afro-Brazilians, caboclos (of mixed Indigenous and white ancestry), and Indigenous people. Relied on as a source of slave or cheap labor, they lived in the floodplains and on the banks of the Guamá, Moju and Tocantins rivers in precarious huts, or cabanas, thus becoming known as Cabanagem. When the revolt was crushed by Brazil’s imperial troops, it’s estimated that more than 30,000 people died. Some, however, found a way to flee to remote places in the forest, where they established new settlements: quilombos or mocambos, a challenge to the authorities of the time in yet another historical record of resistance by Afro-Brazilian communities. Nearly two centuries later, some of these communities thrive in the heart of the world’s largest rainforest. “Then the cabanos, who were the fugitives, walked in the forest. That was in my great-grandfather’s time,” says Isabela Trindade Correia, on the banks of the Tocantins River. “There are old bricks in every corner, that’s where they used to hide. In the woods! Until they were free. That is where they built their quilombo. Isabela is one of the oldest residents of the Quilombo do Mola, in the southeast of today’s Pará state. The journey to her home is a long one. The first sight of the Amazon comes from the airplane window, minutes before landing in Belém, the Pará…This article was originally published on Mongabay

