‘It’s just a bird’: Online platforms selling lesser-known Indonesian species

Trade in endangered species online is an increasingly popular avenue for traders and traffickers. A recent review, published in the journal Oryx, highlights a related trend: lesser-known species that have traditionally flown under the radars of both traders and conservationists are appearing online. Earlier this year, Vincent Nijman, a professor of anthropology with the Oxford Wildlife Trade Research Group at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K., scanned Facebook groups and online platforms for listings of the pink-headed fruit dove (Ptilinopus porphyreus). This “inconspicuous” species has rarely been found in marketplaces in its native Indonesia. “It took me literally a few hours to find a decent number of them online,” Nijman told Mongabay. “[Y]ou can find many more of them online than what we’ve seen over, let’s say, four or five decades of surveying [physical] markets.” In total, Nijman found 56 of these birds listed for sale online. Prices started as low as $20 for a single bird. To Nijman, this demonstrates that even species that previously would have garnered little interest in physical markets are now sellable online. “Because even if it’s very niche, with the internet and with basically online advertising, with good courier services, and with a lack of enforcement … all these things combined means that if you want to sell pink-headed fruit doves, you can do that,” he said. “You can turn it into a business.” A one-day survey of online platforms found 56 pink-headed fruit doves for sale. Image courtesy of Achmad Ridha Junaid/Burung Indonesia.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

