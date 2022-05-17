Scientists uncover widespread declines of raptors in Kenya

A recent study confirms alarming declines in raptor populations in Kenya. Incidental poisoning is a major problem for vultures in particular, depriving ecosystems of the birds’ vital role as scavengers. Conservationists are working with communities to help species recover. “The population of raptors today bears no resemblance to those numbers we saw a half century ago,” said Simon Thomsett, director of the Kenya Bird of Prey Trust and one of the study’s authors. “And those had already drastically declined 25 years ago before we started to take notice.” Drawing on road surveys carried out from 2003-2020, as well as historical data from similar surveys done between 1970 and 1977, the researchers found that populations of vultures and large eagle species had all declined. Numbers of previously common small and medium-sized raptors like black-winged kites (Elanus caeruleus) had also fallen sharply. “The level of decline for many species was huge,” co-lead author Darcy Ogada told Mongabay. “But more surprising was the decline in medium-sized raptors like augur buzzards [Buteo augur] and long-crested eagles [Lophaetus occipitalis] which were once very commonly seen roadside birds and often seen in farms where they are the farmer’s friend because they prey on rodents.” Encounters with 19 of 22 species studied using road surveys fell, including for the iconic secretary bird (Sagittarius serpentarius), encountered 94% less frequently, hooded vultures (Necrosyrtes monachus, down 88%) and lesser kestrels (Falco naumanni, down 93%). Fourteen of these species showed declines ranging from 20-95% when compared to the 1970s. Encounters with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

