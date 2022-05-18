Illegal mining footprint swells nearly 500% inside Brazil Indigenous territories

Illegal miners expanded their footprint in Indigenous territories in Brazil by nearly 500% between 2010 and 2020, according to a recent report from the research collective MapBiomas. It also shows that illegal miners boosted their presence in conservation units by 301% during the same period. “These are outrageous statistics,” said geologist Cesar Diniz, technical coordinator of mining mapping for MapBiomas. “Although prospecting in Indigenous territories is nothing new, we’re seeing it expand by leaps and bounds ever since 2017.” The report identifies the Kayapó Indigenous Territory, in Pará state, as the worst affected, with 7,602 hectares (18,785 acres) taken over by illegal miners. Next is the Munduruku Indigenous Reserve, also in Pará, where illegal miners occupy 1,592 hectares (3,934 acres), followed by the Yanomami Indigenous Territory that straddles Amazonas and Roraima states (414 hectares, or 1,023 acres). Pará is also the state with the most illegal mining, in terms of area, taking place inside conservation units. According to the report, the three most-affected units are the Tapajós Environmental Protection Area (34,740 hectares, or 85,844 acres), Amaná National Forest (4,150 hectares, or 10,255 acres) and Rio Novo National Park (1,752 hectares, or 4,329 acres). “Indigenous territories and conservation units have untouched forests and soil,” Diniz said. “The more virgin the soil, the greater the probability of finding gold. That’s why prospectors look for regions that are protected and intact.” Another report published in April, by the Indigenous Hutukara Yanomami Association, showed that illegal mining in the Yanomami reserve has nearly tripled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

