Indigenous group and locals sign agreement to protect sustainable livelihoods and culture

AGUA BONITA CAMP, Colombia – Walking all day through the jungle to visit the encampments of friends and relatives is what Tumni Abtukaru misses the most about life before his community, the Indigenous Nukak, were evicted from their ancestral homeland. Arriving at an encampment, Abtukaru says he would be greeted by singing and dancing. They would then drink chicha—a fermented drink made from chontaduro, a peach palm fruit—and talk late into the night. “We wouldn’t sleep,” says Abtukaru. Now, home is a dilapidated shed in Agua Bonita camp, a 30-minute drive from the departmental capital of San José del Guaviare in Colombia’s Amazon region. After being forced from their homes by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the country’s civil war in the 1980s, the communities see returning to their territory, a one million-hectare (2.47-million acre) Indigenous reserve, as the only way to survive and live dignified lives. Meaning “Pretty Water” in Spanish, the Nukak’s Agua Bonita camp consists of dilapidated sheds holding the communities’ hammocks and personal belongings. Image courtesy of Dimitri Selibas. About 40% of the Nukak population, who until the war had no contact with the world outside, died within five years of their eviction. Most people died from exposure to diseases such as influenza. Colombia’s Constitutional Court regards the remaining 600 Nukak as at risk of physical and cultural extermination. Currently, an estimated 120 live in the Indigenous resguardo (reserve), refusing to leave despite the danger of FARC dissidents in the area, while most…This article was originally published on Mongabay

