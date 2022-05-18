Open-pit mining ban lifted in Philippine province, clearing way for copper project

MINDANAO, Philippines – Legislators in the southern Philippine province of South Cotabato moved this week to overturn a 12-year-old provincial ban on open-pit mining that has for years stalled the development of a $5.9 billion copper and gold mine. The May 16 decision to lift the ban came five months after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) rescinded a nationwide prohibition on open-pit mining put in place in 2017. Eleven members of the South Cotabato provincial board unanimously approved the lifting of the provincial ban on open-pit mining, exactly a week after the May 9 national and local elections. (Four board members were absent for the vote.) The proposal to amend the landmark environmental code of South Cotabato, including the removal of the open-pit mining ban, breezed through easily without the board members even explaining their votes. Bishop Cerilo Casicas, who heads the Catholic Diocese of Marbel where the Tampakan project is located, said the lifting of the ban marked a sad day for South Cotabato. “The amendment allows all forms of mining, including open-pit, in the province. And the future of the province was decided in less than 15 minutes,” he said in a statement. “The saddest tragedy hitting our province is that only [11 people] decided for the fate of almost a million people of South Cotabato, not counting the future generation,” he added. South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. can still reverse the decision of the provincial board by vetoing it. But if he signs the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

