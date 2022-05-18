Podcast: Vandana Shiva on the agroecology solution for climate, biodiversity and hunger

Today we’re talking about agroecology, which applies ecological principles to agricultural systems and is considered an important strategy for both mitigating and adapting to global climate change as well as a solution to a number of the other ecological crises we’re facing. Listen here: The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in the third and final section of its latest review of climate science, released last month, that the threats posed by climate change are worse than ever and that while the window for taking action to avert the worst impacts of global warming may still be open, it won’t be for much longer. In a subsequent Special Report on Climate Change and Land addressing greenhouse gas changes in ecosystems, land use and sustainable land management, the IPCC urged a set of steps for policymakers to adopt, including agroecology and its tree-centric cousin, agroforestry. In response, Mongabay is publishing a series of special features by bestselling author Anna Lappé about the power and promise of agroecology. For the first installment in the series, Lappé spoke with numerous experts about the growing agroecological movement, including University of California, Santa Cruz professor Maywa Montenegro, who joins us on the show today to discuss agroecology as a science, practice, and a movement. We also speak today with Dr. Vandana Shiva, a Right Livelihood Award winner, defender of food sovereignty, and a well-known proponent of agroecology. Her brand new book, Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture: Sustainable Solutions for Hunger, Poverty, and Climate Change, synthesizes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

