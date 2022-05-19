Boeing aims for new test launch of Starliner astronaut capsule

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The American Boeing company will try shortly to run another demonstration flight of its new astronaut capsule.
Called Starliner, it’s set to launch from Florida to showcase how it can ferry humans crews to and from the International Space Station (ISS).
It’ll be the second such test flight, and conducted with no people aboard.
The previous demonstration, in 2019, encountered software problems that very nearly resulted in the loss of the vehicle.
Boeing had attempted to fly Thursday’s mission in August last year but had to abandon that exercise when valves in the capsule’s propulsion system started to play up on the launch pad.
Engineers have spent the intervening months looking for a fix to this issue, and, although they can’t yet implement a permanent solution, are happy to let the flight proceed with some temporary corrective measures in place.
The US space agency seems more than satisfied, too.
“We wouldn’t be here right now, if we weren’t confident that this would be a successful mission,” said Nasa astronaut Butch Wilmore, who’s been helping Boeing get the vehicle ready and who is in line to become one of its first human passengers.
“The spacecraft is ready. These teams are ready. And we’re excited,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
The Starliner is scheduled to make its ascent on an Atlas-5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Lift-off is timed for 18:54 local time (22:54 GMT; 23:54 BST).