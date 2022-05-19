Conflict over resources in Kenya hits deadly highs with firearms in play

BARINGO COUNTY, Kenya – Last December in the town of Marigat, in Kenya’s central Baringo county, Paul Chepsoi had to excuse himself from a dinner of nyama choma (roasted goat) to take a call. Upon returning to the table, he explained that it was to arbitrate a dispute over stolen cows. “If I don’t get my animals back, I’m going to find that guy and shoot him,” the livid caller, a local pastoralist, had threatened. Chepsoi, director of the Ngazi Initiative for Minorities Trust, an Indigenous human rights advocacy organization, says his priority in these situations is to de-escalate. “First, you need to hear the wronged person out, ask him how he wants to retaliate,” he says. “Then I request that he wait two weeks [to] have some time to cool down.” Goats grazing near Ruko Conservancy in Baringo County. Image courtesy of Kang-Chun Cheng. Chepsoi estimates that he has a 50% success rate in preventing conflicts between pastoralists from becoming violent. However, he says these conflicts are increasing as droughts, invasive species and firearms trafficking are on the rise in the region, creating a battle over land, resources and cattle. “There’s increasing pressure for communities to migrate and move onto other areas with force and violence as grazing resources decline,” Chepsoi says. Baringo has notoriously high rainfall variability and is prone to severe and catastrophic droughts, with an average trend in annual rainfall projected to only decline with time, impacting livelihoods and food security. Extreme drought events have become…This article was originally published on Mongabay

