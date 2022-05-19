Slick operator: Indonesian cooking oil probe may spread to biodiesel industry

JAKARTA — Prosecutors in Indonesia have arrested a prominent economist in an ongoing investigation into why the world’s top producer of palm oil is suffering a domestic shortage of cooking oil. This latest development also puts another offshoot of the country’s palm oil industry — biodiesel production — in investigators’ crosshairs. Lin Che Wei, founder of economic policy think tank Independent Research & Advisory Indonesia, has been charged for his alleged role as a key fixer working behind the scenes to secure export permits for crude palm oil (CPO) producers from the Ministry of Trade. Prosecutors have already arrested and charged the ministry’s director-general for international trade, Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, and executives from three major palm oil producers: the Permata Hijau Group, Wilmar Nabati Indonesia, and Musim Mas. They’ve also questioned several individuals from other companies and say more arrests are likely. Prosecutors allege a massive conspiracy by corrupt officials and palm oil companies to allow the latter to sell CPO abroad and skirt their obligations to allocate a quota for the domestic market. International palm oil prices have been riding record highs in recent months, making it far more profitable for producers to export the commodity rather than sell it inside Indonesia, where the government has capped the CPO price. Lin, a consultant or adviser to various government ministers going back to the early 2000s, played an outsized role in this conspiracy, prosecutors say. Supardi, director of investigations in the Attorney General’s Office, told local media that Lin was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

