Easing of crackdown sees Vietnam boats encroach into Indonesian waters

BATAM/JAKARTA, Indonesia — A recent spate of illegal fishing incursions into Indonesian waters by Vietnamese vessels has sparked calls from local fishers and environmental activists for increased monitoring and security. Dozens of Vietnamese fishing boats have been detected throughout 2022 in the waters north of the Natuna Islands, according to reports and vessel-tracking intelligence. Known as the North Natuna Sea, this stretch of water lies within Indonesia's economic exclusive zone (EEZ) and borders Vietnam's EEZ. The Indonesia Ocean Justice Initiative (IOJI), a Jakarta-based think tank, reported 34 transmissions from AIS trackers belonging to Vietnamese vessels, and 107 satellite imagery sightings of more boats from the country, in the North Natuna Sea between February and April 2022. Indonesian fishers in the Natunas have also complained to local authorities of multiple encounters with Vietnam-flagged boats fishing in the area. "These foreign vessels are disrupting the fishing grounds of Natuna's fishers; it's estimated that our catches have dropped by about 50%," Hendri, the head of the Natuna Fisher Alliance, told Mongabay Indonesia on April 26. A Vietnamese boat seized by Indonesian authorities in 2021. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Coast Guard. Natuna fishers at sea. Image by Yogi Eka Sahputra/Mongabay Indonesia. Hendri said some of the Vietnamese boats would operate as close as 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) from the main island of Natuna during daylight hours. "When they're already in our front yard, how come we're not chasing them away or acting upon it?" he said. Indonesia's fisheries ministry seized 603 foreign…

