In Singapore, a forensics lab wields CSI-like tech against wildlife traffickers

"Initially we were all excited because we had intercepted a record-breaking ivory shipment," says veterinarian Charlene Fernandez of Singapore's new Centre for Wildlife Forensics. "But when we started carrying the tusks one by one into this room to process, everyone suddenly became very quiet. A lot of the researchers started leaving the room as they couldn't take the sight of the elephant graveyard in front of them." After a decade of working in veterinary pathology, it was the first time that the Cornell alumna had seen anything so upsetting. In July 2019, authorities in Singapore had seized 8.8 metric tons of ivory en route to Vietnam aboard a shipment from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Now, following the opening of the center in August 2021, it was the job of Fernandez's team to analyze it. What they didn't realize at that time was that their work would become part of a breakthrough study, which used the same mode of forensic science adopted to arrest the Golden State Killer. The U.S. serial killer and rapist, who was arrested in 2018 and sentenced in 2020, was caught by using technology to trace family trees. But instead of serial killers, the Singapore wildlife center's DNA findings would be used to catch poachers. A researcher extracting the DNA from samples in the Centre for Wildlife Forensics. Image courtesy of NParks. One-third of the world's shipping containers pass through the port of Singapore, so the city-state's anti-poaching efforts are key in the fight against wildlife

