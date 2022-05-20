The price of oil spills in Peru and Colombia? Millions of dollars in fines

Over the past four decades, there have been more than 400 reported oil spills in the Peruvian Amazon. In Ecuador, the Amazon suffered from 1,202 spills between 2011 and 2021, according to officials. And in Colombia, the forest has weathered not just the environmental emergencies caused by oil spills, but also incursions by militant groups like the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN), who blow up pipelines and deliberately release oil from transport trucks. In Bolivia, meanwhile, official information on oil spills is so lacking that it’s almost impossible to know just how badly the industry is hurting the environment. Despite these socioenvironmental conflicts, the voices of Indigenous peoples in the Amazon continue to speak out — even if they’re not always heard. “The state says, ‘well, the land is yours but the soil underneath, for national interests, belongs to the state,’ and it’s in the subsoil that mining and oil work are done. They’re always trying to move in on Indigenous territories using that argument,” says Indigenous leader Patricia Gualinga, a member of the Amazon Women’s Collective and political adviser to the Kichwa Indigenous community of Sarayaku in Ecuador. Former head of the Canaán community, Humberto Sánchez, poses near a pipeline that crosses through his community. Image by Enrique Vera. But who’s behind the oil spills in the Amazon and the Orinoquía in Colombia? What’s their background? To answer these questions, the journalism alliance ManchadosXelPetróleo (StainedByOil) tracked down information on open cases involving…This article was originally published on Mongabay

