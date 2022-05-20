What is biodiversity and how are we protecting it?

From BBC
The United Nations has declared Sunday to be the International Day for Biodiversity to raise awareness of the extinction risk facing animals and plants.
Nearly a third of all species are now endangered due to human activities.
Later this year governments will meet to come up with a long-term plan to reverse the threat to life on Earth – in all its varieties – at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in China.
Biodiversity is the variety of all life on Earth – animals, plants, fungi and micro-organisms like bacteria.
Animals and plants provide humans with everything needed to survive – including fresh water, food, and medicines.
However, we cannot get these benefits from individual species – we need a variety of animals and plants to be able to work together and thrive. In other words, we need biodiversity.
Plants are also very important for improving our physical environment – by cleaning the air we breathe, limiting rising temperatures and providing protection against climate change.
Mangrove swamps and coral reefs can act as a barrier to erosion from rising sea levels. And common trees found in cities such as the London plane or the tulip tree, are excellent at absorbing carbon dioxide and removing pollutants from the air.
It is normal for species to evolve and become extinct over time – 98% of all species that