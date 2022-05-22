Future foods: What you could be eating by 2050

From BBC
Scientists have drawn up a list of little-known plants that could be on the menu by 2050.
In the future, you could be breakfasting on false banana or snacking on pandanus tree fruit.
The Ukraine war has highlighted the dangers of relying on a few globally-traded crops.
With 90% of calories coming from just 15 crops, experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London are hunting for ingredients to future-proof our diets.
Climate change is increasing the risk of severe ‘food shocks’ where crops fail and prices of staples rise rapidly around the world.
Diversifying the food we eat is one of the solutions to alleviating hunger, addressing biodiversity loss, and helping to adapt to climate change, says Kew researcher, Dr Sam Pirinon.
“We know that there are thousands of edible plant species across the world that are consumed by different populations and this is where we can find some of the solutions for these global challenges of the future,” he says.
Of more than 7,000 edible plants worldwide, only 417 are widely grown and used for food.
The pandanus (Pandanus tectorius) is a small tree that grows in coastal areas from the Pacific Islands to the Philippines. The leaves are used to flavour sweet and savoury dishes across much of Southeast Asia, while the pineapple-like fruit can be eaten raw or cooked.
The tree can tolerate challenging